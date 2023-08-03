Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

(@Abdulla99267510)

The finance minister says the negligible shortfall of 31 billion rupees is due to import compression and spendings in foreign currency.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday commended Federal board of Revenue for collecting 7,169 billion rupees in lieu of taxes against the target of 7,200 billion rupees during the last fiscal year.

Speaking during his visit to the FBR headquarters in Islamabad, he said the negligible shortfall of 31 billion rupees is due to import compression and spendings in foreign Currency.

The Finance Minister lauded the FBR for surpassing the target of 524 billion rupees by collecting over 538 billion rupees during the first month of the current financial year.

He stressed the need to work with more strength and cohesion to achieve the aggressive target for the current fiscal year which is nine to ten trillion rupees.

Ishaq Dar said the stringent financial measures taken by the coalition government have paid off as the national reserves today, stand between 13 to 14 billion Dollars.