Open Menu

Dar Commends FBR For Collecting Over Rs7b In Last Fiscal Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 03, 2023 | 12:06 PM

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

The finance minister says the negligible shortfall of 31 billion rupees is due to import compression and spendings in foreign currency.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday commended Federal board of Revenue for collecting 7,169 billion rupees in lieu of taxes against the target of 7,200 billion rupees during the last fiscal year.

Speaking during his visit to the FBR headquarters in Islamabad, he said the negligible shortfall of 31 billion rupees is due to import compression and spendings in foreign Currency.

The Finance Minister lauded the FBR for surpassing the target of 524 billion rupees by collecting over 538 billion rupees during the first month of the current financial year.

He stressed the need to work with more strength and cohesion to achieve the aggressive target for the current fiscal year which is nine to ten trillion rupees.

Ishaq Dar said the stringent financial measures taken by the coalition government have paid off as the national reserves today, stand between 13 to 14 billion Dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Import Ishaq Dar Visit FBR Government Billion

Recent Stories

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

8 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

11 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

11 hours ago
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

13 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

13 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

13 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

13 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

13 hours ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business