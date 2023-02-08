Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday appreciated the services of Member (Administration), Dr Faiz Illahi Memon, who is going to superannuate on the 15th of the ongoing month

According to a press release, he visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and met senior officers of the Board.

During this meeting, he also commended the contribution of the Member in improving the infrastructure of FBR and for ably managing the human resource.

He also gave an honorary shield to the Member and expressed optimism that he will continue to work for the betterment of the country in the light of his rich experience.

The Minister wished the Member good luck in his future endeavours.