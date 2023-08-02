Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 11:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday congratulated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) team for achieving the July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 billion.

The minister, during his visit to the FBR headquarters, also felicitated Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana on assuming the charge as FBR chairman and expressed confidence that he would work hard to achieve the revenue target for FY24.

Ishaq Dar encouraged the FBR team to work with dedication and provide max facilitation to taxpayers.

He said eliminating the deficit of the budget and current account was a priority. The foreign exchange reserves were stabilizing rapidly, while steps had been taken for the development of agriculture, IT and mineral sectors, he added.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the FBR for collecting Rs 7,169 billion in taxes during the last financial year against the target of Rs 7,200 billion.

He said the non-existent shortfall of Rs 31 billion was due to imports compression and expenditure in foreign Currency.

