Dar Directs CDA For Fast-track, Early Execution Of Housing Projects For Overseas Pakistanis

Published February 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure fast-track and early execution of housing projects for overseas Pakistanis by maintaining international standards and transparency through online system.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting on development projects of the CDA, said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Member (Planning & Design) CDA, Member (Estate) CDA, DG (Land) CDA and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects carried out by the CDA, especially related to housing projects for overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was apprised that CDA has initiated a number of short-term and medium-term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis.

It was informed that one of these housing projects is in the completion phase and has been launched for registration.

Finance Minister while emphasising the importance of overseas Pakistanis in the economic and financial development of the country, further directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities in these projects to attract overseas Pakistan's investment in the country.

