Dar For Further Strengthening Economic Relations With China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday highlighted the need to deepen bilateral relations with China with a special focus on economy, trade and financial sectors.

He was talking to Charge'd Affairs, Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Pang Chunxue, who called on the minister here.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, Dar appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, and much-admired Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts.

The finance minister further updated the Charge de Affairs about the progress on talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the completion of the 9th review.

He further apprised her about the positive response of the various sectors of the economy on the Budget 2023-24, presented by the incumbent government despite difficult economic circumstances.

Dar expressed gratitude to Pang Chunxue for the support and cooperation Pakistan has been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments and acknowledged the friendly relations between the two countries. She also assured of continuous support from the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed various avenues, available to both countries in order to enhance the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels, the statement added.

