Dar For Getting 'agriculture Package' Ready Within Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday advised relevant ministers and officials to ensure that a wholesome package is devised for the agriculture sector within a week

The minister was chairing a meeting of Committee constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kissan Package.

The meeting was attended by Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah; Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Dar informed the meeting about Prime Minister's concern for promotion of agriculture sector especially in the aftermath of devastating rains and floods.

He said the proposals for package should focus on improving productivity as well as reducing import bill and emphasized that the government was keen to provide maximum relief and facilitation to the farmers.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the meeting about the delegations of farmers who met the Prime Minister and their demands.

The committee deliberated on all the issues including power tariff for agriculture sector, solarisation of tube wells, availability of agricultural inputs including fertilizers, etc.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Chaudhry Tariq Bshir Cheema stressed for solarization of tube wells and providing relief to the growers in fertilizer and import of tractors.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan also apprised the meeting regarding subsidized power tariff being provided to the farmers.

