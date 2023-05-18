Dar for providing maximum facilitation to textile sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday committed to providing maximum facilitation of the government to the textile sector in order to strengthen the export sector and enhance the export-led growth of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday committed to providing maximum facilitation of the government to the textile sector in order to strengthen the export sector and enhance the export-led growth of Pakistan.

Finance Minister said this while in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) headed by its Petron-in-Chief Dr. Gohar Ejaz, at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of the Textile sector to the economic well-being of the country.

Additionally, the Finance Minister also directed the concerned authorities to address these issues on a priority basis.

Gohar appreciated the government for supporting the Textile sector by fixing the Cotton Minimum price.

He briefed the Finance Minister on the vital contribution of the textile sector in the economic growth and development of the country through revenue generation, creation of employment opportunities, and enhancement of exports of Pakistan.

He further apprised the Finance Minister about the issues being faced by the textile industry regarding supply chain, regulatory issues regarding imports and exports, and energy-related issues as well as supply for various plants across the Punjab province.

The delegation also discussed the existing disparities among the provinces regarding energy prices and supply and sought the support of the Minister in this regard.

The APTMA delegation thanked the Finance Minister for extending support to resolve their issues timely.

Chairman APTMA Asif Inam, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Punjab Minister for Energy Syed M. Tanveer, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power, Secretary Petroleum, Chairman FBR, and other representatives from APTMA and officials from Finance Division attended the meeting.