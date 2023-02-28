UrduPoint.com

Dar For Strengthening Economic Relations With US

Published February 28, 2023

Dar for strengthening economic relations with US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday said the incumbent government wanted to extend and deepen its relations with the United States in trade, economic and investment sectors.

In a virtual meeting with US Deputy Secretary of Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, the minister highlighted deep-rooted friendly relations between the USA and Pakistan, according to a press release issued by finance ministry.

Dar apprised the US Deputy Secretary of the economic outlook of the country and stated that despite challenging economic conditions, the government was focusing on steering the economy toward stability and growth by introducing structural reforms in all sectors including energy sector and capital market.

He also apprised him on the economic priorities of the government to fix the economy to right path while fulfilling its international obligations.

The Finance Minister apprised him of the talks held with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission on the 9th review and shared that as finance minister, he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the government was committed to completing the present programme.

On the occasion, Wally Adeyemo underscored good relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic and financial stability and extended his support and cooperation for sustainable economic development in Pakistan.

