Dar Gets Briefing On FBR's Revenue Targets, Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dar gets briefing on FBR's revenue targets, performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the revenue performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad, senior officers from the Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting, a news release said.

The FBR Chairman gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance of FBR for the period July-2022 to March-2023, expressing strong resolve to make all-out efforts in meeting the remaining revenue collection targets during the last quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The Finance Minister expressed satisfaction and extended his full support to the FBR in performing the revenue-collection duties.

Ishaq Dar also stressed the need for stepping up the efforts to achieve the 'true tax potential' existed in the country.

