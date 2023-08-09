Open Menu

Dar, Governor KPK Discusses Fiscal Matters Of Province, Status Of Ongoing Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discussed fiscal matters of KP province and status of the ongoing development projects.

Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, tweeted by the Ministry of Finance.

Governor also appreciated and thanked FM for his support in the ECNEC for matters related to KP province.

