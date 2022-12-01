UrduPoint.com

Dar Hails Exceeding Revenue Targets Of FBR In Last 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Dar hails exceeding revenue targets of FBR in last 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday appreciated the exceeded monthly and 5 months' targets of Federal board of Revenue (FBR's) revenue collection.

For November 22, collection is Rs 538.4 billion against a target of Rs 537 billion, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue said on his official twitter account.

The Minister said that for 5 months from July 1st to November 30 of FY 2022-23 collection is Rs 2688 billion against a target of Rs 2680 billion.

