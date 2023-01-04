Dar, Hina discuss political & economic situation of country

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday discussed the current political and economic situation of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday discussed the current political and economic situation of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, secretary Finance and Foreign Affairs, and other senior officers from Finance Division and Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.

They latest diplomatic developments in the region and financial matters related to the Foreign Office also came under discussion.

Ishaq Dar assured his full support and cooperation, and directed the relevant authorities for taking required steps in that regard.