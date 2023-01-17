Dar hosts farewell in honour of outgoing Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday hosted a farewell lunch on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in honour of out-going Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Nong Rong.

The finance minister on PM's behalf lauded the ambassador's contributions in enhancing and cementing the decades old brotherly ties between both countries and facilitating Chinese government's all out support to Pakistan, finance ministry tweeted.

The minister extended best wishes of the prime minister to Mr. Nong Rong and prayed for his future endeavours.