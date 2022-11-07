UrduPoint.com

Dar, Jameel Discuss Fiscal, Monetary Measures Being Undertaken For Economic Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Dar, Jameel discuss fiscal, monetary measures being undertaken for economic stability

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Finance Minster Ishaq Dar and Governor SBP discussed the fiscal and monetary measures being undertaken for economic stability, revival and growth of the country, said a press release issued here on Monday by Finance Division.

The coordination of fiscal and monetary policy was also discussed in the meeting. Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad said that the continuing administrative efforts by the government and the policy measures of SBP had resulted in achieving stability to Pak rupee value and restrained exchange rate volatility.

The Governor SBP apprised the Finance Minister on different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth.

He said that SBP is fully committed to support the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and its mandate statutory.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the role of the SBP for economic growth of the country. He acknowledged the regulatory role of SBP in bringing back the exchange rate stability and showed satisfaction over the current monetary policies being undertaken by the SBP.

He stated that if the monetary policy is always in consonance with the fiscal policy, sustainable growth and stability in the economy can be achieved.

The Governor SBP thanked the Finance Minister for acknowledgment and continuous support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Ishaq Dar Government

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

36 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

60 minutes ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.