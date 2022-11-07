Dar, Jameel discuss fiscal, monetary measures being undertaken for economic stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Finance Minster Ishaq Dar and Governor SBP discussed the fiscal and monetary measures being undertaken for economic stability, revival and growth of the country, said a press release issued here on Monday by Finance Division.

The coordination of fiscal and monetary policy was also discussed in the meeting. Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad said that the continuing administrative efforts by the government and the policy measures of SBP had resulted in achieving stability to Pak rupee value and restrained exchange rate volatility.

The Governor SBP apprised the Finance Minister on different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth.

He said that SBP is fully committed to support the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and its mandate statutory.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the role of the SBP for economic growth of the country. He acknowledged the regulatory role of SBP in bringing back the exchange rate stability and showed satisfaction over the current monetary policies being undertaken by the SBP.

He stated that if the monetary policy is always in consonance with the fiscal policy, sustainable growth and stability in the economy can be achieved.

The Governor SBP thanked the Finance Minister for acknowledgment and continuous support.