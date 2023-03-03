Dar, Masood discusses bilateral economic, commercial relations between Pak, USA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Masood Khan discussed bilateral economic and commercial relations between Pakistan and USA.

They discussed this during a call on meeting on Friday, said a press release issued here.

The Ambassador apprised the Finance Minister that the friendly relations between the two countries are deepening and mutual cooperation is enhancing between the two countries with the passage of time.

Highlighting the long historical relations between the two countries, the minister stressed upon making efforts to further enhance the business collaboration between the two countries which has a great potential of growth given the opportunities for business and investment available in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister extended his full support and cooperation to the Ambassador and hoped the bilateral collaborations between the two countries would further grow during the tenure of Ambassador Masood Khan.