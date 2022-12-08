UrduPoint.com

Dar, Ms Khar Discuss Current Economic Situation

December 08, 2022



ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar during a meeting here Thursday discussed the current economic situation of the country.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, the latest diplomatic developments were also discussed, adding various financial matters related to foreign office also came under discussion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Foreign Affairs, and other senior officers from Finance division and Foreign Affairs participated in the meeting.

The finance minister extended full support and cooperation and directed the relevant authorities for taking required steps in this regard.

