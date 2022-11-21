UrduPoint.com

Dar Orders Investigation Into Tax Information Leakage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Dar orders investigation into tax information leakage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Monday directed for immediate investigation into illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, the minister directed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead the investigation the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

The minister took serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of COAS.

This is clearly violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides, he said.

