UrduPoint.com

Dar Reaffirms Resolve To Fully Implementing CPEC, Further Cementing Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implementing CPEC, further cementing bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday reaffirmed the firm resolve of the government for successfully implementing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as it will play an important role in taking local economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

Talking to Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Nong Rong, who called on him, the minister said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep-rooted friendly relations which were strengthening with each passing day, said a press release.

The minister further highlighted the economic challenges and policies of the present government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

He also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership for flood relief and refinancing of syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion (US$ 2.24 billion) to Pakistan.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Chinese Government's continued support to Pakistan and thanked the Government of Pakistan on facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan. He also assured full support and cooperation of Chinese Government in developing Special Economic Zones as part of CPEC.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to China was also discussed in the meeting and both sides hoped that the visit will enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Flood China Ishaq Dar Visit CPEC Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

60 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

2 hours ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.