Dar Reiterates Govt's Commitment To Complete IMF Programme

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2023 | 01:53 PM

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

The Finance Minister has said the government has steered the economy toward stability and growth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2023) Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reiterated the government's commitment to complete the existing IMF programme and fulfill all international obligations.

He was talking to a delegation of the Executive Directors of the Asian Development Bank which called on him in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister said the government has steered the economy toward stability and growth.

He said difficult decisions have been taken in key sectors to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase revenue generation.

The delegation appreciated the reforms introduced by the government for achieving sustainable economic development.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on climate financing and environment protection. The delegation assured the Bank's all-out support to Pakistan in this regard.

