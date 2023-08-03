Open Menu

Dar Reiterates Govt's Support To Promote Sports Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 08:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday reiterated government's support and cooperation to encourage sports activities, especially Cricket which is becoming more popular among youth.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by Chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf that called on the minister here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha and senior officers from Finance and PCB team also attended the meeting.

The minister also extended full cooperation of the government to make the Asia Cup 2023 event successful, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

On the occasion, Chairman PCB, Muhammad Zaka Asharf apprised the Finance Minister of matters related to PCB and hosting of Men's One-Day International (ODI) Asia Cup-2023, jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August-September, 2023.

