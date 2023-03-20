UrduPoint.com

Dar Reiterates Resolve To Overcome Economic Challenges

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Asmaa Resmouki and extended felicitations on becoming the first Muslim lady President of IFAC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2023) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed resolve of the government to overcome the economic challenges and steering the economy towards growth.

He was talking to President International Federation of Accountants Asmaa Resmouki who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Highlighting the role of accountants in the economic development of a country, the Finance Minister stressed on high quality corporate reporting based on international standards which is key to mobilizing financial resources and helping in reducing corruption and mismanagement.

Asmaa Resmouki highlighted the role of IFAC as global voice for the accountancy profession and said that IFAC serves the public interest through advocacy, development and support for member organizations.

She also discussed the economic challenges globally and in this context appreciated the economic policies and programs initiated by the government in Pakistan for achieving sustainable economic development.

