UrduPoint.com

Dar Reiterates Resolve To Provide Relief To Poor

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Dar reiterates resolve to provide relief to poor

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them.

Chairing a follow-up meeting on PM's relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the minister emphasized that the present government was aware of the issues of the masses and providing maximum support to them was its top priority.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretaries Finance and Industries, MD USC and senior officers, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

The chair was updated on the Prime Minister's relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items including pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee through USC to facilitate the masses.The meeting discussed a comprehensive hybrid model consisting on targeted and un-targeted elements to provide maximum relief to the lower strata of the society.

The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Ishaq Dar Government Top Flour

Recent Stories

Deadly strike hits pro-Iran militia convoy enterin ..

Deadly strike hits pro-Iran militia convoy entering Syria from Iraq

7 minutes ago
 Ill will: Hackers hold healthcare data to ransom

Ill will: Hackers hold healthcare data to ransom

8 minutes ago
 Jashn-e-Khudi celebrated at Alhamra to mark Iqbal ..

Jashn-e-Khudi celebrated at Alhamra to mark Iqbal Day

8 minutes ago
 Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian s ..

Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian security chief

8 minutes ago
 Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona ..

Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona Senate Race - AP

8 minutes ago
 UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian De ..

UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian Delegation in Geneva on Friday - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.