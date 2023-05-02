UrduPoint.com

Dar Rejects News About OGRA's Petrol-price Reduction Recommendation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Dar rejects news about OGRA's petrol-price reduction recommendation

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday rejected some reports circulating in both press and electronic media that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a decrease in the price of Motor Spirit Oil (MSO – petrol) for first fortnight of the current month, terming them 'baseless and untrue.' "Some reports have been circulating in the press and electronic media stating that OGRA made recommendation to the government for a reduction in the price of Motor Spirit/Petrol with effect from 1st May, 2023, which are baseless and untrue," the minister clarified on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi in a brief press statement said the authority did not recommend any decrease in the prices of MS/Petrol. "The recent decrease in international price was offset against the outstanding exchange rate adjustment, and as such, there was no room for a decrease in the local prices of MS/Petrol."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Exchange Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Twitter Ishaq Dar Oil Price May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 millio ..

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

32 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

32 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Hackathon for Social Good conclu ..

NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Hackathon for Social Good concludes

32 minutes ago
 NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: ..

NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

52 minutes ago
 Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.