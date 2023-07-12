Open Menu

Dar Seeks Roadmap For Airport Outsourcing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dar seeks roadmap for airport outsourcing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday sought roadmap with timelines to move forward for the outsourcing of first airport to improve service delivery and match best international aviation practices in Pakistan.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports' operations, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The International Finance Corporation, the transaction advisor, briefed the meeting with the latest status and progress on the matter, the statement added.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Government Effectiveness, Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; Aviation authorities, IFC team and senior officers from Finance Division.

More Stories From Business