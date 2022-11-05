Dar stresses on providing maximum relief to poor segment of society

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate a comprehensive model under which maximum relief may be provided to the least endowed segment on priority.

Chairing a meeting here to review the prime minister's relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Dar said the present government was cognizant of the issues of the poor segment of the society that needed maximum relief support.

He further emphasized that providing relief to the poor was top priority of the government and it was providing utmost support to them.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, MD USC and senior officers attended the meeting.

The chair was apprised of the PM's relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee) through the USC to facilitate the masses.

It was informed that good quality of flour, sugar, rice, ghee and pulses were being provided to the masses across the country on subsidized rates. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

The finance minister also held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood here at the Finance Division.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, IG Motorway and senior officers attended the meeting.

Asad Mehmood apprised the finance minister of the financial matters related to different organizations of Communication Ministry, including Motorway Police, Pakistan Post and NHA.

He further highlighted the contributions of these organizations in the progress and development of the country.

The finance minister, while acknowledging the contribution of Ministry of Communication and its attached organizations into the economic stability and progress of the country, said present government was mindful of the fact that a well-integrated communication network was essential for socio-economic development and financial stability of the country.

He further assured the communications minister to address and resolve the issues of the organizations of Communication Ministry for their better performance and contribution to the progress and development of Pakistan.