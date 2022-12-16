Dar urges SECP to ensure regulatory oversight for high economic growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Friday emphasized the newly appointed team of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to ensure consistent, transparent and focused regulatory oversight across sectors for achieving high economic growth and social harmony in the country.

During a meeting with SECP management, the minister extended full support to the commission and emphasized the SECP team to work with dedicated focus and zeal.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Chairman SECP, Amir Khan, SECP Commissioners, Akif Saeed, Ms. Sadia Khan, Abdul Rehman Warraich, Mujtaba A.

Lodhi and senior officers from finance division.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended felicitations to the newly appointed SECP commissioners and highlighted the role of SECP as a regulator of the corporate sector, capital market, insurance and investment sectors for the betterment and progress of Pakistan's economy.

The Finance Minister further appreciated SECP's work as a contributor to the financial and economic development in Pakistan by taking a number of regulatory measures in restoring and maintaining the confidence of domestic as well as foreign investors.

On the occasion, Chairman and SECP commissioners apprised the minister of various regulatory initiatives being taken for mitigating systemic problems and building investors' confidence and further ensured their full support and cooperation.