Dar urges to further deepen US-Pakistan economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Finance and Revenue Minister Senator, Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the support and cooperation of the US and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the US.

Mr Brent Neiman, Deputy Under Secretary of the US Department of Treasury along with Mr. Donald Blome Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar warmly greeted Mr Brent Neiman and highlighted the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

The Finance Minister thanked the US administration and the US Department of Treasury for their role in the conclusion of an agreement with the IMF.

The Finance Minister also apprised of the economic policies and programmes taken by the government in order to set the economy from stability to growth.

He further updated the US delegation on the talks held with the IMF and informed them of the GoP's firm commitment to complete the SBA.

Mr Brent Neiman appreciated the steps taken by the government in implementing timely reforms in the fiscal as well as monetary policy.

He further stressed the continuity of these actions and policies in order to keep Pakistan on a positive economic trajectory.

Mr Brent Neiman also highlighted the importance of economic and trade relations between the US and Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan has been a significant partner of the US global ties. He also appreciated the export potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the US to further strengthen ties with Pakistan, especially in terms of trade and finance.