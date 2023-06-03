UrduPoint.com

Dar Vows To Collectively Steer Country Out Of Economic Crises

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2023 | 02:56 PM

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

The Finance Minister says we will bring agriculture revolution, establish a sovereign wealth fund and the IT sector will be focused.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said the government will come up with new ideas in the weeks to come for the long term economic improvement.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he vowed to collectively steer the country out of current economic challenges.

The Finance Minister said we will bring agriculture revolution, establish a sovereign wealth fund and the IT sector will be focused. He said we will do the things which were ignored in the past.

Ishaq Dar said the delay in the IMF program is unprecedented as there is no technical reason behind it.

The Finance Minister once again ruled out the default and regretted the statements being made by certain elements within the country in this regard. He said Pakistan is a solvent country having assets worth trillions of dollars. He said our external liabilities are around one hundred billion Dollars but at the same time our only one asset of gas infrastructure is about forty to forty five billion dollars.

He said there is no need to worry.

The Finance Minister asked the business community to put forward their reasonable demands with regards to the upcoming budget, assuring the government will cooperate with them.

Meanwhile, talking to delegations of Pakistan Business Council and Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Finance Minister assured that the genuine and realistic demands of the business community vis-a-vis the budget will be entertained according to the economic space available.

He said the budget will be presented on Friday next. He said government has delivered on all sovereign commitments at a huge political cost.

He said we are currently in consolidation phase and expressed the resolve to sail through the difficult times with collective efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Business Budget Ishaq Dar Agriculture Same Chamber Gas Commerce All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

5 minutes ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

42 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

42 minutes ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

57 minutes ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

2 hours ago
 Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.