Dar Vows To Offer Conducive Environment To Attract More Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed his resolve to ensure a conducive economic environment to attract more companies and investments in Pakistan and put the country's economy on a positive trajectory soon

He was virtually addressing a ceremony to mark the first listing of a developmental REIT (Globe Residency REIT) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Chairperson pakistan stock exchange, Farrukh H. Khan CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Akif Saeed Chairman of SECP, and Arif Habib Chairman Arif Habib Group of Companies participated in the ceremony.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended felicitations to Arif Habib and his team for their success upon the over-subscription of their REIT. He highlighted the need to consolidate the stock market of the country during the challenging economic circumstances and emphasized concerned authorities not letting rumors create uncertainty in the capital markets.

He also stressed the role of SECP as a contributor to the financial and economic development in Pakistan by restoring and maintaining the confidence of domestic as well as foreign investors. Appreciating the proposals presented by Chairman SECP Akif Saeed for improvements and reforms in the corporate sector, the Finance Minister urged the SECP to play its active role as a regulator of the corporate sector and further extended his support to SECP for the economic progress and development of the country. He also assured the participants that Pakistan despite economic challenges is destined to progress and development.

