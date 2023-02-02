UrduPoint.com

Dar Vows To Transform Banking System In Accordance With Islamic Teachings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:28 PM

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

The Finance Minister expressed his government's determination to make Pakistan an economic power after nuclear power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd,2023) Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has expressed the government's resolve to make all out efforts to transform banking system in accordance with the Islamic teachings and injunctions.

Virtually addressing the "National Islamic Economic Forum's conference on Roadmap for Islamization of the Economy", he said it is a big challenge to switch over the prevailing banking system according to Shariat. However, it is our desire to get rid of the interest-based banking system as soon as possible.

The Finance Minister expressed his government's determination to make Pakistan an economic power after nuclear power.

He said Islamic banking is flourishing in the country and recommendations of the forum will auger well for eliminating interest-based system from the country.

Ishaq Dar said when the State Bank of Pakistan and other commercial banks filed appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against Federal Shariat Court's decision regarding interest-based system, the PML-N leadership including former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif decided to withdraw the appeal and we did it after assuming the power.

He said the government also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Governor State Bank of Pakistan with Ulema and bankers as its members to look into the issue.

The Finance Minister also strongly criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for massive mismanagement and misgovernance to ruin the country's economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Nuclear All From Government Court

Recent Stories

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

2 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

9 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago
 Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

3 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.