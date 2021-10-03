UrduPoint.com

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner For ICC T20 World Cup In Pakistan

3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:47 PM

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading e-Commerce platform becomes the exclusive digital streaming partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd Oct, 2021) After the disappointment of two international series withdrawal from New Zealand and England in Pakistan earlier this month, Daraz will bring the entire country together on its platform to watch the ICC T20 World Cup free of cost.

Daraz announces their exclusive partnership to stream the biggest cricket tournament of the year. Through this partnership, the app users will be able to watch all the matches of the tournament from anywhere on Daraz’s app. The shopping platform launched Daraz Live in September 2021 bringing state-of-the-art technology introducing the concept of shoppertainment to its user. With a monthly user base of 15 Million and growing, Daraz aims to attract more users with this partnership on their app.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan, said “Cricket is the most watched sport in our country and we want all Pakistanis to follow cricket anywhere through their mobiles. Through this we are aiming to promote Daraz Live which is our new live commerce technology where users can watch cricket and enjoy shopping at the same time.

The partnership is a key component of Daraz’s marketing strategy to accelerate the growth of the brand through association with high-profile sports teams. With cricket commanding a huge following across the South Asian region, it presents an effective platform for Daraz to engage with the region’s passionate fans and drive the brand to the next level.

Featuring a total of 45 matches in UAE, the ICC T20 World Cup will start from 17th October 2021 with semi final scheduled for 10th and 11th of November and Final on 14th of November 2021. All the matches will be streamed on Daraz App.

Advertisers in Pakistan will be able to advertise on Daraz during the live stream of ICC T20 World cup which daraz will be showing exclusively. With the largest digital audience base in Pakistan, It will be a great opportunity for advertising fraternity to expose their brands to millions of people who are digital natives.

