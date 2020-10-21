UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daraz Launches Affiliate Program: Opening Doors For Digital Entrepreneurs And Content Creators At 11.11 – The World’s Biggest Sale Day

17 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors for digital entrepreneurs and content creators at 11.11 – The World’s Biggest Sale Day

Daraz will be launching this program in its five South Asian markets, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) : Daraz is all set to launch an affiliate program this October. The program is designed to give entrepreneurs, content creators and influencers an easy opportunity to enhance their income generating abilities by earning a commission on every transaction generated from promoting Daraz online shopping products online. This is the first major affiliate program to be launched in South Asia offering the highest commission in the industry with conversion opportunities on millions of products.

Daraz will be launching this program in its five South Asian markets, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar. This program is powered by Alibaba’s fast-paced technology; thus, the whole process of registering becomes very easy and streamlined for the parties involved. Those participating will face convenience as they drive themselves through a world-class experience of earning the highest commissions possible within the industry.

As economies resume, Daraz is expecting that the traditional market system will also move towards digitizing themselves due to the problems faced. This will lead business practices and functions to incorporate trackable and performance-based marketing models. Conclusively, the consumer base for the e-commerce sector will increase, allowing the members of the affiliate program to capitalize on conversion opportunities on millions of products.

Edouard Gheerbrant, Daraz group’s Chief Growth Officer says that, “The team is looking forward to the full launch of the program.

After a successful soft launch with selected partners, we have gained confidence that offering access to the promotion of the millions of deals on Daraz will create unprecedented earning opportunities for all digital players in the region.”

Gheerbrant also assures that Daraz is actively incubating and empowering aspiring individuals so they are better-equipped to engage with its growing customer-base.

Daraz believes in staying consistent with its mission and values. We’re focusing on creating change in the South Asian markets by introducing the affiliate program to increase chances of employability. Daraz strives to commit to the growth and expansion of the e-commerce sector in South Asia by continuously making use of the latest technology & indulging in new markets like online bill payments, travelling& much more. The world is moving towards digitization and we want to play a greater role by allowing individuals to empower themselves through this initiative.

The program is set to be launched on 11.11 Sale - the biggest shopping season on the internet around the world. Interested parties can sign up for the program here: https://bit.ly/DarazAffiliateSignUp

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Bangladesh Business Sri Lanka Lead Myanmar Nepal October Market All From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

21 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

36 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

39 minutes ago

Foreign visitors to Japan decrease by 99.4 pct in ..

2 minutes ago

Acting Kyrgyz President Notes Russia's Special Rol ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.