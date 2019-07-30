(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finace and former finance minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the country's economy was put on the verge of collapse due to former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's wrong economic policies.

Talking to media persons after chairing the committee meeting here, Asad Umar clarified that his statement about Ishaq Dar's policies specifically with respect to overvalued exchange rate was wrongly reported by the media.

"In fact the exchange rate of Pakistan Rupee against US Dollar was artificially kept overvalued by the former Finance Minister, which seriously dented the country's economy," he added.

But on the contrary, the media quoted him as saying that Ishaq Dar had done the right job by keeping the exchange rate overvalued, he added.

Answering a question about rumours of leaving his party (Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf) Asad Umar expressed astonishment saying that he was shocked to hear this as there was no truth in such rumours.