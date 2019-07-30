UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar's Economic Policies Proved Disastrous For Country: Asad Umar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

Dar's economic policies proved disastrous for country: Asad Umar

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finace and former finance minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the country's economy was put on the verge of collapse due to former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's wrong economic policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finace and former finance minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the country's economy was put on the verge of collapse due to former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's wrong economic policies.

Talking to media persons after chairing the committee meeting here, Asad Umar clarified that his statement about Ishaq Dar's policies specifically with respect to overvalued exchange rate was wrongly reported by the media.

"In fact the exchange rate of Pakistan Rupee against US Dollar was artificially kept overvalued by the former Finance Minister, which seriously dented the country's economy," he added.

But on the contrary, the media quoted him as saying that Ishaq Dar had done the right job by keeping the exchange rate overvalued, he added.

Answering a question about rumours of leaving his party (Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf) Asad Umar expressed astonishment saying that he was shocked to hear this as there was no truth in such rumours.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Asad Umar Exchange Dollar Ishaq Dar Job Media

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

15 minutes ago

Dubai Economy resolves 17,768 consumer complaints ..

15 minutes ago

Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

6 minutes ago

Over 431 VIPs challan for road violation in capita ..

6 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of EFU General Insurance

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for intr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.