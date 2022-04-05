Data analysis in performance audit course concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Performance Audit Wing (PAW) has been imparting training to public sector departments and other Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) for the past 40 years to improve/develop their human resource capital. Three days course on data analysis in performance auditing was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The course was attended by 25 officers across the country. The purpose of course was to enhance the analytical skills of participants and to sharpen their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing.

The contents of the course were concepts and techniques about social benefits and costs, financial and economic analysis. Over the years, data analysis has not only become an essential part of the audit process for the vast majority of audit organizations rather it has become an essential tool in performance auditing along with other analytical tools. Detailed guidance on concepts and techniques of cost-benefit analysis, its application to various sectors such as construction, education, health, road transports, railway transport, water supply project and telecommunication projects was well elaborated in this short course.