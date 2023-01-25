UrduPoint.com

Data Protection Bill 2021 To Be Passed By The Parliament Soon; Federal Minister For Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar said that the promotion of Information Technology and data sciences are key to future challenges and soon the National Assembly will pass the 'Data Protection Bill 2021', which will lead to the strengthening the IT and digital economy in the country.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar said this while addressing the USAID and open Silicon Valley Conference on Acceleration Silicon Valley Technology Investment in Pakistan organized by USAID here.

Naveed Qamar said that the country's youth bulge will prove to be an important source of human resources for information technology.

He said that by equipping our youth with modern digital sciences, a new era of development in the IT sector will begin in the country.

Naveed Qamar said that the government is working on a priority basis to increase the current export volume of the IT sector in the country.

He said that a boot camp and incubation center will be created so that digital manpower can be used in the development of this sector.

He said that the government will encourage all the stakeholders to increase investment in the digital sector.

The minister said that the government will make all efforts to provide funding and a suitable environment in this regard. Continuity of policies is needed for a stable national economy and hope that all political parties will agree to the 'Charter of Economy. National economy should be protected from political ups and downs, the minister said adding that in order to increase exports in the IT sector, "we need academia-industry linkage, which must be implemented.

On this occasion, Secretary board of Investment (BOI) Mr. Asad Rehman Gilani said we welcome investors by facilitating IT investment in Pakistan." He said the government provides all facilities including one window operation to foreign investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Special technology Zones (STZs) in the country.

Secretary BOI said the government also provides facilities to other sectors to encourage investment in this sector so that domestic exports can increase.

On this occasion, in various sectors including IT and health worth $15 million agreements were signed to increase foreign investment in the country and flood-affected areas.

