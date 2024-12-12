Data valuable commodity of current era, can enhance productivity, drive economic progress: Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, stated at a high-level symposium on Thursday that in today's world, data has surpassed oil in value, as its role in informed decision-making can substantially enhance productivity and drive economic and social progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, stated at a high-level symposium on Thursday that in today's world, data has surpassed oil in value, as its role in informed decision-making can substantially enhance productivity and drive economic and social progress.

He delivered his keynote address at the inaugural of the two-day Data for Development (D4D) Symposium, a visionary initiative by UNFPA, in partnership with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in the first year of initiative with the support of the Government of the Netherlands. It brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing data accessibility and utilization across various sectors, said a press release.

Ahsan Iqbal applauded the initiative and remarked that data has evolved beyond a mere tool and has become a cornerstone for development and transformative change. He highlighted that despite its potential, Pakistan faces challenges in ensuring widespread internet access, particularly in the fields of education, health, and governance.

The minister referenced a United Nations report that revealed 68% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) rely

on high-quality data. However, developing countries like Pakistan continue to struggle with data management and infrastructure, he added.

He shared examples of how data has been effectively utilized in Pakistan, such as using satellite data to monitor glacial melt in Gilgit-Baltistan and implementing social protection initiatives like the cash relief program.

He said the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have successfully disbursed cash relief to over 2.7 million families based on data during the 2022 floods.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of ethical considerations in the use of data, asserting that in Pakistan, public trust is vital for successful data collection. “We are embedding AI ethics to ensure transparency and fairness in algorithmic models,” he explained, highlighting the government's efforts to design systems that prioritize equity and inclusivity.

With 38 million Pakistanis lacking internet access, the minister stated that the government is focusing on expanding digital infrastructure and enhancing connectivity in underserved areas and added additionally, more than 100,000 young individuals are being trained in IT and data through capacity-building programs.

He emphasised the need for cross-border data sharing to address global challenges such as climate change and pandemics, stressing that no nation can tackle the issues of the data age in isolation.

“For Pakistan, the responsible use of data is not just a choice—it is a compulsion to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable development,” Prof. Iqbal concluded.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh, UNFPA Country Representative, Pakistan said that data collection must translate into actionable knowledge, particularly in sectors like education, nutrition, and maternal health. He called for increased openness in data collection and sharing, and greater capacity for transforming raw data into quality insights.

Dr. Luay mentioned that the data is more than just numbers, it is the lifeblood of good governance, equitable development, resource allocations to different development projects, and sustainable progress. It enables us to measure, evaluate, and act with precision. At its core, the D4D initiative aims to support the provincial and federal governments to mainstream this philosophy, embedding data into the very DNA of decision-making in Pakistan.

Dr. Luay highlighted that we stand at a critical juncture where challenges such as population growth, climate change,

socio-economic inequities, and regional disparities require not just solutions but informed solutions. Robust data systems, effective data governance, and actionable insights are no longer optional, they are prerequisites for resilience and progress.

Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Chairman SDPI board of Governors who opened the symposium, commended the D4D initiative for strengthening government agencies’ capacities at both federal and provincial levels. The project aims to foster a culture of evidence-based decision-making, enhance the national statistical system, and bolster data collection processes across public entities.

Latika Maskey Pradhan, UNFPA Deputy Representative in her remarks highlighted that the Data for Development initiative is a transformative effort by UNFPA and it recognizes a simple but powerful truth: robust, high-quality data is the foundation upon which effective policies are built. Whether we aim to address Pakistan’s high population growth rate reduce regional disparities, or ensure equitable access to health, education, and economic opportunities, data must be at the centre of our efforts.

He praised the collaboration with friendly nations and organizations that have contributed to this ambitious endeavour, noting its achievements in areas like governance, gender-based violence, and more. "Data is the backbone of effective policy-making, and its role cannot be overstated," Kakakhel emphasized.

Muqaddar Shah, Programme Analyst-PD, UNFPA, highlighted that the D4D initiative is an ambitious initiative of UNFPA, aimed at bridging gaps in data accessibility and enhancing the use of robust, high-quality data for policymaking.

He thanked the Netherlands for its support, noting that data is crucial for managing the country’s numerous challenges, including climate change and resource management. "Data for Development fosters collaboration for transparency, capacity-building, and resilience, enabling us to address current and future risks," said Shah.

Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, Lead for D4D and Deputy Executive Director at SDPI, also acknowledged the overwhelming response from concerned departments throughout 2024, underscoring the project's broad reach and importance in empowering stakeholders. D4D is call for evidence based policies that benefit people.

Shakeel Mohammad Khan Safi, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the importance of accurate data in managing the registration of approximately three million refugees.

Wali Muhammad Barech, Secretary of Planning and Development in Balochistan, stressed the value of digitalization and geospatial data in managing resources and services, particularly in a province that represents nearly half of Pakistan's geography. "Accurate data enables informed decision-making and effective interventions," he said.

At the conclusion of the symposium, Prof. Iqbal, along with UNFPA’s Shabaneh, SDPI’s Kakakhel, and other officials, launched Pakistan's first D4D Portal, designed to centralize critical data on demographics, health, gender, education, and beyond. This portal is set to become a pivotal tool for data-driven development, fostering transparency and collaboration across various sectors.