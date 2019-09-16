Date extended for submission of tobacco licensing application

(@imziishan)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for submission of licensing applications for electronic monitoring (track and trace system) of Tobacco Products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has extended the date for submission of licensing applications for electronic monitoring (track and trace system) of Tobacco Products.

A notification issued by the FBR Monday said the deadline has been extended from September 20 to September 27.

It said the procurement would be made by following all PRRA Rules so that any irregularity and ambiguity could be avoided.

The applicants who obtain 70 out of 80 marks in respect of technique and experience, would be considered technically approved, the notification added.

The licensing documents can be obtained from office of project director (track and trace system) and also can be downloaded from the FBR website.