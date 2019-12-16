UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date For Filing Income Tax Returns Extended To December 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Date for filing income tax returns extended to December 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2018-19 up to December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2018-19 up to December 31.

"The date of filing of total income/statements of final taxation for individuals and associations of persons for the tax year 2019 which were due on September 30, 2019 and extended up to December 16 is hereby further extended up to December 31, 2019," said a notification issued by the FBR on Monday.

Meanwhile the FBR also extended date for filing total income/statements of final taxation for companies for the tax year 2019 up to December 31, in respect of those companies who had paid 95 percent of the admitted tax liability on or before September 30, 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

September December FBR 2019

Recent Stories

Homage paid to APS martyrs in Ankara

45 seconds ago

Copyright probe, raids stoke fear in Russian IT

47 seconds ago

Amended notification renaming Jammu Kashmir Admini ..

48 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani to make first visit to Japan

51 seconds ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudan Ministers - ..

37 minutes ago

FIFA Sues Ex-Football Officials Platini, Blatter t ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.