Date for filing income tax returns extended to December 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2018-19 up to December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has extended the date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2018-19 up to December 31.

"The date of filing of total income/statements of final taxation for individuals and associations of persons for the tax year 2019 which were due on September 30, 2019 and extended up to December 16 is hereby further extended up to December 31, 2019," said a notification issued by the FBR on Monday.

Meanwhile the FBR also extended date for filing total income/statements of final taxation for companies for the tax year 2019 up to December 31, in respect of those companies who had paid 95 percent of the admitted tax liability on or before September 30, 2019.