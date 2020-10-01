UrduPoint.com
Date For Filing Income Tax Returns Extended Up To Dec 8

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:33 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the tax year 2020 up to December 08.

According to circular issued by the board here, the individuals and association of persons, who failed to file their income tax returns/statements of final taxation for the tax year 2020 before September 30, have been allowed to file their returns by December 8, 2020.

The companies who were required to file returns of total income/statements of final taxation for the Tax Year 2020, which were due on September 30, but failed to file their income tax returns/statements, were also allowed to file their return by December 8.

The FBR statement however made it clear that no further extension for filing of income tax returns/statements will be granted.

