Date For Filing Sales Tax, FED Extended To Aug 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:03 PM

Date for filing sales tax, FED extended to Aug 23

The Federal Board of Revenue on Friday extended the date for submission of sales tax and federal excise duty (FED) returns for the tax period of July 2019, up to August 23

According to an FBR notification, the last date for payment of sales tax and federal excise duty had also been extended to August 21.

According to an FBR notification, the last date for payment of sales tax and federal excise duty had also been extended to August 21.

Earlier the deadline for payment of sales tax and federal excuse duty was fixed at August 15 and that of filing their returns August 18.

