Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise returns for the period of August to September 20 this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has extended the date for submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise returns for the period of August to September 20 this year.

A notification of the FBR Monday said earlier the due date for submission of the returns was September 18.