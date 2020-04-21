UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date Of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains Uncertain - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Date of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains Uncertain - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, have not made any exact decisions on the date of the meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, have not made any exact decisions on the date of the meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During their phone talks on Monday, Maduro suggested that the meeting could be held on May 10 to evaluate the efficiency of global energy market agreements.

"This offer has certainly been taken into consideration, but there is no exact decision so far. This was an offer by Maduro, and the president [Putin] heard this, but there is no decision and no coordinated actions on the matter so far," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May Market

Recent Stories

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister ..

1 minute ago

‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Saw Reports on Kim's Medical Treatmen ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely to Affect Humanitarian Aid Deliver ..

13 seconds ago

Al Bowardi, Singaporean official discuss ways to c ..

16 minutes ago

Video showing Mushtaq Ahmad home floor goes viral ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.