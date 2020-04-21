Date of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains Uncertain - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, have not made any exact decisions on the date of the meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, have not made any exact decisions on the date of the meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During their phone talks on Monday, Maduro suggested that the meeting could be held on May 10 to evaluate the efficiency of global energy market agreements.

"This offer has certainly been taken into consideration, but there is no exact decision so far. This was an offer by Maduro, and the president [Putin] heard this, but there is no decision and no coordinated actions on the matter so far," Peskov told reporters.