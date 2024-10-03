Open Menu

Date To En-cash Withdrawn Prize Bonds Extended Up To Dec 31

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31

The Government of Pakistan extended the last date for encashment, conversion or replacement of withdrawn prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 denominations up to December 31, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Government of Pakistan extended the last date for encashment, conversion or replacement of withdrawn prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 denominations up to December 31, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking Services Corporation advised all commercial banks to accept requests for encashment, conversion or redemption of cited denominations from general public at all branches till the extended date.

The Rs. 40,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds (bearer) were withdrawn from circulation in June 2019. However, the government has kept extending the deadline to facilitate the holders of the withdrawn bonds.

For the last time, the Finance Department has fixed June 30, 2024 as the final date for the purpose but for another time the last date of encashment, conversion or replacement of the mentioned denominations of the bonds was extended up to December 31, 2024.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have three options i.e. Encashment at Face Value; Conversion to registered Premium Prize Bonds; or Replacement with Special or Defense Savings Certificates (SSC and DSC).

The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till the final date.

As the discontinued prize bonds could not be en-cashed or exchanged after the expiry of the extended deadline, rendering them worthless, the general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before the deadline of December 31, 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan June December 2019 Prize Bond All From Government

Recent Stories

Mexican president vows justice after army kills si ..

Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants

4 minutes ago
 Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans i ..

Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September

4 minutes ago
 Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country

Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country

4 minutes ago
 DC directs action against increase of essential co ..

DC directs action against increase of essential commodities

4 minutes ago
 Secretary P&D lauds development activities under S ..

Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP

4 minutes ago
 District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

20 minutes ago
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

20 minutes ago
 AC visits Loralai public library

AC visits Loralai public library

17 minutes ago
 Government paved country on path of development: B ..

Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah

17 minutes ago
 IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contemp ..

IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case

17 minutes ago
 Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham return ..

Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns

17 minutes ago
 Road safety workshop held for school students

Road safety workshop held for school students

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business