UrduPoint.com

Date To File Annual Income Tax Will Not Be Extended, Warns FBR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:44 PM

Date to file annual income tax will not be extended, warns FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue Spokesperson says the taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before September 30.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has said that date to file annual income tax returns would not be extended this time.

The FBR Spokesperson said that the taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before September 30.

The FBR Spokesperson gave this clarification after some news stories regarding a supposed extension in the date made rounds. The Spokesperson categorically denied this was the case, stating that no proposal in this regard has been considered at the FBR headquarters.

The FBR had earlier advised all taxpayers required to file tax returns by September 30, 2021, to fulfil their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

September FBR All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientif ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientific research in American Univer ..

2 minutes ago
 Five day polio campaign launched in Harnai

Five day polio campaign launched in Harnai

17 seconds ago
 Court testifies witness in LNG reference against S ..

Court testifies witness in LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

18 seconds ago
 Uganda set to host University World Cup Rugby Seve ..

Uganda set to host University World Cup Rugby Sevens qualifiers

20 seconds ago
 Top Serbian Diplomat, Indian Leadership Discuss Op ..

Top Serbian Diplomat, Indian Leadership Discuss Options to Boost Cooperation - N ..

21 seconds ago
 Russian Diplomat Arrives in UK Foreign Office to D ..

Russian Diplomat Arrives in UK Foreign Office to Discuss Skripal Case - Embassy

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.