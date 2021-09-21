Date to file annual income tax will not be extended, warns FBR

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has said that date to file annual income tax returns would not be extended this time.

The FBR Spokesperson said that the taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before September 30.

The FBR Spokesperson gave this clarification after some news stories regarding a supposed extension in the date made rounds. The Spokesperson categorically denied this was the case, stating that no proposal in this regard has been considered at the FBR headquarters.

The FBR had earlier advised all taxpayers required to file tax returns by September 30, 2021, to fulfil their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.