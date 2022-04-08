Dates business gets boom in KP despite of high prices in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Dates is being considered as an important food item during Iftar parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its business was shined after commencement of the holy month of Ramazan.

Owing to its delicious taste, quality and numerous health and nutrition benefits, dates is a part of almost every "Dastarkhwan" and a prime choice of Rozadars during Iftar.

The business of imported and locally produced dates (Kajoor) have get upward boom during Ramazan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where the commodity become the most preferable choice of fasting people during Iftar.

All the fruits markets of Peshawar including Gul Bhar, Firdus, Hasthnagri, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Boards, Tehkal, Cantonment, Pishtakhara, Kohat, Dalazak Roads etc are flooded with different varieties of dates and are attracting buyers despite it's high prices.

Muzafati date is being sold at Rs 360 to 380 per kilogram this year compared to RsRs330-350 last year.

Similarly, Iranian dates are being sold at Rs 240 to 260 this year as against Rs200-220 per kg last year and its price is quite high this year that needed to be checked. DI Khan's Dhaki dates are also almost out of reach of poor people as it is being sold at Rs380-420 this year against Rs340-360 last year.

Despite its high prices, Dhaki dates are my favourite and my iftar party cannot complete without it, said Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Nowshera district while talking to APP. Zeeshan said he prefers Dhaki dates due to its better taste and numerous nutrition's health benefits. He said its price is quite high in local markets and needed to be checked by the districts administration.

Besides my family, he said most of his friends liked Dhaki dates during Iftari as helping in restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all the day.

Punjgor dates are also attracting consumers in large number in local markets due to it's better quality and nutritious level.

Dr Zamin Khan, head of medical ward at Govt Rashid Hussain Shaheed hospital told that dates was an important food item during Ramazan and recommended people to commence Iftar by eating at least 3 to 5 dates because it provides the body with necessary sugar, which are helping in restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all the day. One of the most common reasons for headaches or dizziness during Ramzan is low blood sugar that is why eating dates is very beneficial at the start of Iftar to maintain sugar level, he said and added, it is easy to digest so they don't exhaust the fasting person stomach, adding research studies proved that having dates after fasting has got great benefits for nutrition and health of people. Dates decrease great hunger feeling of fasting person and people doesn't rush into excessive food eating, which causes digestion disorders, he told.

Dr Zamin said dates prepare person's stomach to receive food after being inactive throughout the day by activating the release of digestive secretions and juices besides rich with sugary energy.

He said scientific studies showed that eating dates were extremely beneficial for pregnant women and lactating mothers as it contain certain stimulants, which assist in strengthening of muscles of the womb that can lead to an easier delivery and good health of newborns.

The sugar content of dates is about 80 percent making it an ideal high energy food for lactating mothers, he said adding it contain about seven vitamins and eleven minerals which are very beneficial for pregnant women and breast feeding mothers.

He said people, who consumed more dates during Iftari, will help minimize risks of heart attack, respiratory disorders, cancers, anemia, allergies, and constipationDr Zamin advised breast feeding mothers to consumes maximum dates for better nourishment and growth of their children. He recommended inclusion of dates in routine dietary programs after Ramzan for a healthy life.