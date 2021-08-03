UrduPoint.com

Dawood Congratulates REAP For Remarkable Achievement In Exports

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood congratulated REAP and all its members for remarkable achievement of crossing USD 2 billion mark in exports.

"We are very proud of our rice exporters because spite of all challenges like COVID-19 , global logistic crisis, increasing freight rates etc they have still managed to cross the 2 billion USD mark in exports" he said in a tweet.

He said that the government policies will continue to support exporters and Rice will remain a very important sector for Pakistan's exports.

