Dawood congratulates REAP for remarkable achievement in exports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood congratulated REAP and all its members for remarkable achievement of crossing USD 2 billion mark in exports.

"We are very proud of our rice exporters because spite of all challenges like COVID-19 , global logistic crisis, increasing freight rates etc they have still managed to cross the 2 billion USD mark in exports" he said in a tweet.

He said that the government policies will continue to support exporters and Rice will remain a very important sector for Pakistan's exports.