Dawood vows for fair, transparent EVP to benefit consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood Monday vowed for a fair and transparent Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) beneficial for consumers and investors alike.

The adviser said this while chairing a meeting on Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) to discuss future plan of action for evolving a better policy, a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here said.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry and Advisers to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Institutional Reforms and Austerity also attended the meeting.

Razak Dawood supported the idea that existing policies in the automobile sector should be allowed to function as well because continuation of policy was important for confidence building of investors.

The adviser said a policy was need of the hour, particularly because of its impact on environment, but its success would depend on promoting local production and assembly, while ensuring the safety standards.

He added that a comprehensive EV Policy would be designed in consultation with stakeholders, as a part of this government's existing effort to attract investment in the auto sector of Pakistan.