Day-long Seminar By SIFC’s GPI To Be Held In Rawalpindi On Tuesday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 11:38 AM

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

The objective of this seminar is to educate the participants about Plant for Pakistan project and to encourage the youth to be a part of this campaign.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) A day-long seminar is being organized by Special Investment Facilitation Council’s Green Pakistan Initiative at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the seminar, the participants will also be informed about the land structure and forests of Pakistan.

Forestry, Agriculture, Livestock and related experts have been invited to the seminar.

On the occasion Plant for Pakistan app will be launched.

The Plant for Pakistan project has diverse themes including ecosystem restoration, combating climate change, plantation, discouraging water wastage, and involving the youth as well as the entire society in the plantation drive.

