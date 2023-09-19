Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" on Wednesday

The Energy Wing of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is all set to hold a day-long workshop on Wednesday, igniting the path to sustainable development The workshop titled "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" would bring together the key stakeholders in the energy sector for an in-person LEAP training programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Energy Wing of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is all set to hold a day-long workshop on Wednesday, igniting the path to sustainable development The workshop titled "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" would bring together the key stakeholders in the energy sector for an in-person LEAP training programme.

The Energy Planning and Resource Centre, operating under Integrated Energy Planning (IEP), is pioneering Pakistan's first Low Emission Analysis Platform (LEAP) energy model through a collaborative, inclusive approach.

The LEAP Working Group gathered policy questions from relevant energy sector stakeholders, setting the stage for comprehensive planning.

The workshop participants would be discussing "Estimation of Integrated Energy Demand; Power Sector Energy Mix to Meet Future Demand and Fuel Sector Planning to Address Future Demand." The Energy Planning and Resource Centre (EPRC) Modelling Team would unveil insights gained from the model's technical methodology. During the workshop, panel discussions would delve deep into the thematic areas, guided by the presentations, shaping the path forward for the EPRC Modelling Team.

In the opening session of the daylong workshop, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan will be the chief guest.

The closing session would be chaired by Caretaker Minister for Planning Muhammad Sami Saeed, and Planning Secretary Zafar Ali Shah.