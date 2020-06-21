ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The local Chinese digital company "Dazaran' has initiated the new digital platform to provide contemptible daily use items to the citizen of twins cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"We are already working on e-retail market and launched the FreshOne for instant delivery platform to provide vegetables, fruits and grocery items for local household of the twin's cities of Rawalpind on economical prices," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chinese online Services Company Dazaran and Timesaco, Donald Li told APP here on Sunday.

Replying to question, he said that through Campaign-999,"We sell you different items of daily use including tomato Rs 9 per kg, Onion Rs.19 per kg and Potato Rs. 49 per kg with instant delivery at your door step." He said this offer was for twin cities commuters to take advantage of Campaign-999 with free delivery.

Donald said that other than that buyer, shopper could use other mediums as well to place their order by different mode of social media including WhatsApp, website, WeChat and Landline number.

He said that FreshOne was now incredibly popular in the local digital market and ecommerce platforms with providing its best services of food items and other grocery stuff.

The CEO said the recently, whole sale digital retailer, FreshOne had announced a very different and attractive campaign-999 for the customers in local market.

Donald Li, told that Dazaran was going to operate a new campaign in this electrifying June summer tide through Fresh,One App, because FreshOne wanted that the consumer would avail rates reduction on different house hold items.

He said that in this campaign the consumers would just place the order and our delivery boy would deliver them at homes.

He viewed that as people were facing COVID-19 and were afraid to move out for grocery , our Instant delivery service would facilitate the consumers to dispose their order to use the App medium in this hot moth of June and just wait for the delivery boy with eatable items.

Donald postulate that for all the customers, FreshOne decided to rash a new and exciting campaign-999, the campaign with thrilling discounts on fresh vegetables which was used on daily basis in every kitchen.

The CEO informed further that this campaign contained 100 percent quality, price, speed and service guarantee assurance for the customers to enjoy their food in this COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald Li said that his company was committed for employment opportunities to the people in this critical situation of pandemic disease, when whole of the world was suffering from this curse.

He informed that the launch plan was three months ahead of schedule but because of people difficulties Dazaran started its operation to encourage business merchants to run their business online.

He said that Pakistan's New-commerce Platform "Dazaran " in each main city in Pakistan, including merchants and Customer friendly platform which would provide a hub to business to the local community.